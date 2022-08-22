LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to hold a briefing Monday to discuss efforts the state is taking to reduce crime.

Hutchinson is expected to provide an update on the Intensive Supervision Program in central Arkansas. The program is for individuals who have been released from prison on parole looking to get a second start in life.

He is also expected to address an incident resulting in the suspension of two deputies and a police officer in Crawford County.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. A live stream will be available in the video player above.