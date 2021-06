CHICOT COUNTY, Ark. – Two women and two children were rescued Saturday morning after their car ran into a deep ditch filled with water from recent rains.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. between Dermott and the Collins community.

Jimmy Sledge and his son Chad were behind the vehicle when it got into trouble.

They were able to wade into the water, get the women and children out, and pull the car back to dry land.

No injuries were reported.