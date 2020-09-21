Goats spotted on girder I-49 bridge near Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A pair of goats were spotted, apparently stranded, on an Interstate 49 bridge near Greenland on Monday.

Central EMS said they received multiple calls from motorists regarding the two goats.

The pair was spotted around mile marker 53 near Greenland.

According to Arkansas State Police dispatch, the goats have been safely removed from the overpass.

This is a developing story.

