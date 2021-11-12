Girl dead after wreck in Lawrence County Thursday night

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. – A 10-year-old girl has died and four other people are injured after a highway collision Thursday night.

The name of the child has not been released because of her age.

It happened on Highway 63 just after 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the child was riding in a car that collided with two other vehicles while attempting to pass and merge.

Drivers of two of the vehicles were hurt along with another adult and a child.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

