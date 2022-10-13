LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Prices at the gas pump continue to rise for the second week in a row across Arkansas.

The state gas price average is $3.40 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. That price is nine cents higher compared to last Thursday.

Drivers in Van Buren County are paying the lowest average price for gas in Arkansas at $3.24 per gallon, and drivers in Howard County are paying the highest at $ 3.67 per gallon.

AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria sees a chance for the OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) announcement for plans to cut crude oil production to affect gas prices, on top of a general worry of a slowing market.

“Industry traders are closely watching how impactful OPEC+ cuts will be to oil supplies as well as continued concerns over a market slowdown, which could lessen demand for fuel products,” said Chabarria

Looking at central Arkansas, drivers in Pine Bluff are paying $3.37 on average. Hot Springs is sitting just below that at an average of $3.33 followed by Little Rock-North Little Rock at $3.43 on average.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.91, a price five cents more than last week.

