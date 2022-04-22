LITTLE ROCK, ARK. – As drivers begin hitting the pumps to fill up before the weekend, gas prices have begun a slow climb upward.

According to the AAA Gas Price Monitor, the current cost for a gallon of regular gas in the United States is $4.12, which is up 5 cents from the average a week ago.

For drivers in the Natural State, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas is $3.75, which is up 6 cents from the average a week ago.

Drivers in Arkansas that use diesel fuel care currently paying $4.80 per gallon which is up 7 cents from last week.

For those in central Arkansas, prices are cheaper than the current state average. In Little Rock and Pine Bluff, the current average is $3.71 and the average in Hot Springs is currently $3.69.

Currently, the county with the most expensive gas in Arkansas is Lafayette which is averaging $4.02 and the cheapest county in the state is Hot Spring County at $3.61.

AAA’s spokesperson Nick Chabarria says that the slide in gas prices has reversed course over concerns about increased global oil prices and the return of seasonal domestic gas demands.

“As the days get longer, the weather gets warmer, and pump prices dip from their record highs, consumers feel more confident about hitting the road,” Chabarria said. “And AAA is anticipating strong demand in the coming weeks as bookings for Memorial Day travel are already much higher than what they were last year.”

Across the country, California is the state with the most expensive gas, with the average currently at $5.69. The cheapest state in the country to get gas is Georgia where the state average for a gallon of regular is $3.72.

