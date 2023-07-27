LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – State officials released funeral details Thursday for Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery.

Officials with Arkansas Treasurer’s Office announced that Lowery’s funeral will be held Saturday, July 29 at the New Life Church Greater Little Rock at 12:30 p.m. The church is located at 8000 Crystal Hill Road in North Little Rock.

Officials with Arkansas Treasury confirmed Lowery’s death Wednesday, just one day after announcing his retirement plans. He was 66 years old.

His family said Lowery had been hospitalized and his health rapidly deteriorated. He had experienced two strokes this year, one in March and a more severe one in June.

Lowery’s colleagues spoke out following his death, giving condolences to his family and acknowledging his impact in Arkansas. He was sworn in as Treasurer in January, but state officials honored his years of service to the state.

Lowery served 10 years in the Arkansas House of Representatives, sponsoring several legislations including the voter ID law. He also served as Chief of Staff for Lt. Governor Mike Huckabee in the mid-90s.

Treasurer Mark Lowery will lie in the State Capitol Rotunda Friday, July 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitation will be held later that day at 6 p.m.