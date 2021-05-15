Four people die in three-vehicle collision near Batesville

State News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BATESVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Arkansas State Police say four people died in a head-on collision near Batesville in northern Arkansas.

A preliminary state police report says 58-year-old Kathy Smith of Batesville; 76-year-old Brenda Horn of Sulphur Rock; 77-year-old Donna Crabtree of Sulphur Rock; and 78-year-old Judy Knox of Halls, Tennessee died in the crash Friday afternoon on Highway 69, about 80 miles northeast of Little Rock.

The report says a vehicle driven by Smith crossed the center line and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Horn and carrying Crabtree and Knox as passengers.

