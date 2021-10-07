Four Arkansans rank on Forbes list of richest people in America

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Forbes is out with their list of the richest 400 people in America, with four Arkansans being among the billionaires in the spotlight.

Jim Walton, 73, is ranked number 11 on the list and comes in as the richest person in the Natural State. Walton is the youngest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton. Walton’s net worth increased by $6.7 billion dollars in the last year, bringing his current net worth to $68.8 billion.

Coming in close behind Jim is his older brother Rob Walton, ranking at number 13. The 76-year-old is the eldest son of Sam Walton and his net worth is $67.6 billion, an increase of $5.8 billion from last year.

Jim and Rob are far from the only Waltons on the Forbes 400 list. Their sister Alice Walton sits right between them at number 12 with a net worth of $67.9 billion.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – JUNE 1: Members of the Walton family (L-R) Rob, Alice and Jim speak during the annual Walmart shareholders meeting event on June 1, 2018 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The shareholders week brings thousands of shareholders and associates from around the world to meet at the company’s global headquarters. (Photo by Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images)

Sister-in-law Christy Walton, who inherited a stake in the company after the death of her husband John Walton, came in at number 102 with a net worth of $8.3 billion. Her son Lukas Walton ranked at number 41 with a net worth of $17.2 billion.

Bud Walton’s daughters Ann Walton Kroenke and Nancy Walton Laurie also made the list. Kroenke was ranked at 83 with a net worth $9.3 billion, $1.4 billion lower than her husband Stan, while Laurie came in at number 94 with an $8.5 billion net worth.

Selling a home to start a business paid off in the long run for 89-year-old Johnelle Hunt, the widow of Johnnie Bryan Hunt. Hunt claimed her position as number 253 on the Forbes list this year with a net worth of $4.4 billion. With $9.64 billion in sales, the J.B. Hunt trucking business is now one of the biggest transportation companies in the nation.

FILE-In this Friday, April 25, 2008, file photo, Jane Hardin, left, accepts a volunteer of the year award from John White, chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, right, on behalf of her mother, Johnelle Hunt, during the University of Arkansas at Fayettville Board of Advisors Dinner, in Little Rock, Ark. Johnelle Hunt, 80, has a net worth $1.6 billion and ranks 298th in Forbes’ 2012 400 list. With late husband Johnnie, Johnelle Hunt founded J.B. Hunt Transport Services in 1969 and grew the company into one of the largest truckers in the nation. (AP Photo/Mike Wintroath, File)

Along with 11 others, 64-year-old Warren Stephens ranked at number 389 on the Forbes list. Stephens is the owner of the Little Rock bank Stephens Inc. His current net worth is $2.9 billion, a yearly increase of 0.3.

To see the full 2021 Forbes 400 list, head to Forbes.com.