Fort Smith police attempt to locate suspect who stole car with six-month-old inside

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is attempting to locate a man who stole a car with a child inside.

According to Fort Smith police, officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Park Avenue in reference to a kidnapping in progress on March 23. The victim had stepped away from her vehicle to knock on the door of the house when a male walked by and observed the vehicle running.

The man, later identified as Rex Steward, jumped inside the car and drove off with the victim’s six-month-old child in the back seat.

Steward left the child at the Food Mart on Grand Avenue and drove away. He later abandoned the vehicle at the 1500 block of North 37th Street before fleeing on foot.

Surveillance video from the mini-mart on North O showed the suspect walking past the store and heading west on North O.

Steward has no known residence, according to police.

If you know the whereabouts of Steward or can help locate him, contact FSPD at 479-709-5100.