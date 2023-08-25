FORT SMITH, Ark. – Budding young Arkansas filmmakers will have a chance to show off their skills at an October showing.

The Fort Smith International Film Festival is working with the Ozark Media Arts Festival and the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission to host a statewide video contest for students in grades 9 through 12.

The challenge is to create a 30-second video commercial on keeping Arkansas beautiful. The theme comes from the commission’s mission of inspiring individuals to improve their communities by educating, preventing litter, promoting recycling and keeping Arkansas beautiful.

Videos must be submitted by Sept. 24, with a winner announced on Oct. 5 at the Ozark Media Arts Festival in Springdale. Submissions must be made through the festival’s FilmFreeway portal.

Fort Smith International Film Festival executive director Brandon Chase Goldsmith said he was looking forward to seeing what the students create.

“These young filmmakers are our future,” Goldsmith said. “I cannot wait to see what students across Arkansas create.”

The winning student commercial will be featured on television channels and showcased at the Ozark festival. The teacher of the winning student or students will receive one free two-night stay for two people at an Arkansas State Parks lodge of their choosing, availability permitting.