FORREST CITY, Ark. – Fire officials in Forrest City are warning drivers of the dangerous driving conditions of Interstate 40 as the ice storm hits Arkansas Tuesday morning.

According to the Forrest City Fire Department, I-40 and Highway 70 are both icy and are in extremely hazardous driving conditions.

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported two crashes. One crash was reported just before 3 a.m. blocking traffic going eastbound. Another crash was reported just after 7 a.m. blocking traffic going westbound.

Pictures from the fire department also show semi trucks involved in crashes.

Fire officials said that westbound lanes on I-40 have been impassable since 2:30 a.m. and will be for several more hours or longer. Traffic cameras from ARDOT show a severe backup of traffic.

If you do not have to travel, fire officials are asking you to stay off the roads.