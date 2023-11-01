LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has named a new presidential campaign manager.

Hutchinson announced Wednesday that Alison Williams will now serve in the position.

Williams has worked alongside Hutchinson during his two terms as governor, serving as his Chief of Staff from 2016 to 2023 and as his Director of State-Federal Relations from 2015-2016. She also worked with Hutchinson during his time as Director of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

This announcement comes after Hutchinson confirmed Saturday that his former campaign manager, Rob Burgess, was stepping down and leaving the position at the end of October.

Hutchinson said that Williams’ dedication to public service and her knowledge of politics made her the right candidate for the position.

“Alison’s unparalleled experience, her dedication to public service, and her deep understanding of the political landscape make her the perfect choice to lead our campaign,” h explained. “She has been an invaluable advisor and a trusted colleague for many years, and I am confident that with her at the helm, our campaign is poised for success.”

Williams noted she was excited to be stepping up into the role, reinforcing her commitment to Hutchinson’s campaign.

“I am honored to join Governor Hutchinson’s presidential campaign and am fully committed to leveraging my experience and skills to bring Governor Hutchinson’s conservative message of optimism to the American people,” she said. “I believe in Governor Hutchinson’s vision for America, and I am ready to hit the ground running.”

Hutchinson formally announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for president in the 2024 election earlier this year. He has struggled to gain traction among Republican voters, though, and only qualified for the first party debate.