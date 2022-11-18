FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former natural food company executive was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a violent altercation in a Fayetteville parking garage following a Razorbacks football game earlier this fall.

Doug Ramsey, 53, of Fayetteville, entered a not guilty plea in Washington County Circuit Court on November 8 to charges of terroristic threatening, battery, and criminal mischief. A trial date was set for December 20.

A court filing of the arraignment proceedings notes that Ramsey is facing a sentence of up to six years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000. Ramsey was arrested on September 17 after he allegedly got out of his vehicle in a parking garage near Razorback Stadium, punched through the rear windshield of a Subaru that had cut in front of him, bit the owner’s nose and threatened to kill him, according to a preliminary report.

Just after 10 p.m., an officer was dispatched to Gate 15 for “a disturbance that had previously occurred in the Stadium Drive Parking Garage (SDPG).” The responding officer found “two males with bloody faces” at the scene.

The officer spoke with both parties and a witness and determined that Ramsey was allegedly in the traffic lane of the structure, attempting to leave, when a Subaru “inched his way” in front of Ramsey’s Bronco, making contact with the front passenger’s side tire. Ramsey got out of his vehicle and allegedly “punched through the back windshield of the Subaru,” according to the report.

The owner of the Subaru then got out and he stated that Ramsey “pulled him in close and started punching his body.” According to the report, Ramsey also “bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose.”

The victim and the witness also reported hearing Ramsey “threaten to kill” the owner of the Subaru. Occupants of both vehicles got out and helped separate the parties.

Ramsey was arrested at 10:27 p.m. and booked into the Washington County jail.