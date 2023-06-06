LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A former University of Arkansas quarterback officially filed a lawsuit Tuesday regarding numerous sexual assault claims made against him on a social media account that is seeking seven figures in damages.

Kade Renfro was the third-string quarterback for the Razorbacks up until a few weeks ago.

A series of allegations of sexual abuse against Renfro were made through an anonymous Instagram account. David Wimberley, Renfro’s attorney, contends the allegations are meritless and even based on fake evidence.

The filing contends that the person running the Instagram account encouraged reposting of the image and sharing “defamatory and libelous statements” against Renfro, which the suit claimed were made in an attempt to “impune Plaintiff’s (Renfro) honesty, integrity, virtue and reputation in the community and public at large.”

Renfro claims at least eight areas of damages in the filing, including past and potential future mental anguish, injury to character & reputation, loss of earning potential and loss of ability to continue his education and loss of possible future income.

Wimberly said the suit is targeting the person who he claims is either the creator of the account or at least has some involvement with it.

The lawsuit has been filed in Parker County, Texas, and the defendant in the case is also based out of Texas.

Renfro is seeking a jury trial for the case, and the filing notes that he is looking for at least $1,000,000 in damages in the case.

Renfro was a red-shirt junior after walking on to the Razorbacks football team after starting his college career at Ole Miss.

In a statement, an official with the University of Arkansas said the school was notified of the allegations of Title IX violations by a student-athlete and that the athlete was no longer on the football team. The university has not officially identified that student as Renfro, citing FERPA student privacy regulations.