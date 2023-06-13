LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A former member of the Arkansas Razorbacks football program has amended a lawsuit in Texas, consolidating his complaints against two people he claims falsely accused him of sexual assault.

An attorney for Kade Renfro filed the amended petition in district court in Parker County Monday afternoon, naming the two people he had filed separate cases against last week as the defendants in this updated case.

Renfro’s attorney had filed a suit last Tuesday and another one last Thursday. Both suits claimed Renfro suffered damages after social media accounts were created that accused him of sexually assaulting someone and asking for other people to come forward with similar claims.

The social media account appeared to show images of abused women with claims Renfro was involved, but in the court filings, Renfro’s attorneys claim the images were false and taken from other victims of domestic abuse.

Renfro had been a member of the Razorbacks football program as recently as last month. Prior to transferring to Arkansas, Renfro was a member of the Ole Miss football program.

The first social media accusations against Renfro were posted late in May.

On May 26, officials with the University of Arkansas released a statement noting that allegations of Title IX violations had been made against a member of the football team and that the player was no longer a part of the program.

University officials have not identified which player was no longer on the team, citing FERPA student privacy regulations. However, as of May 26, the team roster on the athletic department’s official website no longer included Renfro.

No criminal charges have been filed with Washington County, the city of Fayetteville, or the University of Arkansas as of the beginning of June. There had also been no criminal charges filed in Stephenville, Texas, where Renfro played in high school, nor at Ole Miss, in the city of Oxford or Lafayette County, Mississippi.

In an interview with KTAB-TV and KRBC-TV, Renfro said the impacts of the allegations made on the social media channels “snowballed overnight” and now targeted both him and his loved ones.

“The stress that it’s put on my life and my family’s life. . .just making sure that I’m a free man is the main part and clearing my name and clearing my family’s name,” he claimed.