LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas health officials are stating that the flu infection levels are very high, with an increase in deaths since last week.

In its weekly report, the Arkansas Department of Health reported five deaths within the past week. Health officials stated that there have been nine flu-related deaths this flu season. Arkansas reported 30 influenza-related deaths during the 2021-2022 season.

ADH officials reported 276 new influenza cases within the last seven days. Data shows that 50 Arkansans were hospitalized, pushing the total to 116. Health officials also noted that three nursing homes have reported outbreaks this season.

The report shows that 5,031 positive tests were reported to the ADH online database by healthcare providers since Oct. 2. Health officials stated in the report that the reported numbers only reflect a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.

To view the full flu report or past weekly reports, visit Healthy.Arkansas.gov.