LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The latest flu report shows that deaths from influenza in Arkansas remain at a low level as the new year begins.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, eight deaths were reported during the week, bringing the total to 116 this season. ADH estimates there have been 4,278 confirmed flu cases this season with over 19,900 reported.

Arkansas continues to be ranked “High” in the Influenza Like-Illness activity level indicator by the Centers for Disease Control.

According to the ADH, of the 116 flu-related deaths this season, 76% were not vaccinated.

The report also shows the school absenteeism rate last week was 7.2% among public schools.

To view the full report and its findings, visit the ADH website.