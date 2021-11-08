Fire onboard military plane prompts emergency landing in Northwest Arkansas

A military plane made an emergency landing at Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) after both pilots reported a fire on board. | Courtesy: XNA

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A military plane made an emergency landing at Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) after both pilots reported a fire on board.

Alex English, a spokeswoman for XNA, said the emergency call came in around 2:30 p.m. Monday while the C-130 plane was in the air.

English said the plane landed safely soon after the call was sent out.

No crew or passengers were on board and both pilots were uninjured.

Once the plane was on the ground the XNA fire department made quick work to put out the fire.

English said since it’s a military plane the investigation will be turned over to the military to determine the cause.

Crews are actively working to remove the plane from the runway to reopen the airport for normal air traffic.

English was not sure where the plane originated from or its destination.