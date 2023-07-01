LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A federal suit filed last year against a former Monroe County District Judge has been dismissed.

In 2022, a woman sued Judge David Carruth in federal court claiming he solicited sex in exchange for agreeing to take action on a criminal case pending before his court.

On Friday, United States District Judge Lee Rudofsky dismissed the suit saying the allegations should be addressed in state court.

In January Carruth was indicted and charged with three counts of honest services wire fraud, three counts of using a facility in interstate commerce in furtherance of unlawful activity, one count of bribery, one count of making false statements, and one count of obstruction of justice.

Those charges are related to an investigation into the woman’s allegations and are still pending.