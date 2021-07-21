Federal judge blocks Arkansas trans youth treatment ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked enforcement of Arkansas’ ban on gender confirming treatments for transgender youth while a lawsuit challenging the prohibition proceeds.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit in May asking U.S. District Judge Jay Moody in Little Rock to strike down the law that made Arkansas the first state to forbid doctors from providing gender-confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or sex reassignment surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for such treatment. The ACLU sought the preliminary injunction while its lawsuit proceeded.

“To pull this care midstream from these patients, or minors, would cause irreparable harm,” Moody said.

The law had been set to take effect July 28.

The ACLU filed the lawsuit on behalf of four transgender youths and their families, as well as two doctors who provide gender-confirming treatments. The lawsuit argues that the prohibition would severely harm transgender youth in the state and violate their constitutional rights.

“This ruling sends a clear message to states across the country that gender-affirming care is life-saving care, and we won’t let politicians in Arkansas — or anywhere else — take it away,” said Holly Dickson, executive director of the ACLU of Arkansas.

“I’m happy and relieved that this law has been blocked and that trans youth in Arkansas will continue to have access to the gender-affirming care we need,” said Dylan Brandt, a plaintiff in the case. “Gender-affirming healthcare has been life-saving healthcare for me and other kids like me. It restores our quality of life and gives hope to youth struggling with the gender dysphoria that comes from living in a body that feels unnatural to us. This care has given me confidence I didn’t know I had. We want to thank the ACLU and our entire legal team, our parents, legislators that voted against HB1570, family, friends, medical providers and all of those throughout this state and around the country who support and believe in us. We know who we are and we will continue to fight for our right to be ourselves.”

Opponents of Judge Moody’s blocking were quick to react.

“This evidence-based law was created because we cannot allow children as young as 9 years old to receive experimental procedures that have irreversible, physical consequences,” said Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in a statement. “I will aggressively defend Arkansas’s law which strongly limits permanent, life-altering sex changes to adolescents. I will not sit idly by while radical groups such as the ACLU use our children as pawns for their own social agenda. As the Attorney General of Arkansas, I will be appealing today’s decision.”

“While disappointing, this injunction is not the last word on this matter,” said Republican State Rep. Robin Lundstrum. “I’m confident that when the facts come out, all will clearly see the need to protect children from the harms associated with these procedures. I am grateful that the Attorney General has already indicated that she will appeal this ruling.”

Arkansas’ Republican-dominated Legislature overrode GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s veto of the measure.

Hutchinson vetoed the ban following pleas from pediatricians, social workers and the parents of transgender youths who said it would harm a community already at risk for depression and suicide.