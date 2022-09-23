LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The FBI is offering up to $30,000 for information regarding the disappearance of a man who was last seen in Madison County.

According to a release, 42-year-old Jason Lierl was last seen on Jan. 25 between the area of Capps Ranches Road in Benton County and County Road 1101 in Madison County.

After his disappearance, some of his belongings were recovered by law enforcement in Fayetteville, Benton and Madison counties, as well as Eagle Rock, Missouri, the FBI said.

He is described as white with brown hair, blue eyes, being 5 foot, 6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

If anyone has information concerning this case, contact the FBI in Little Rock at 501-221-9100, your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at FBI.gov.