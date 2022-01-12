FBI investigating deadly agent-involved shooting Wednesday

JONESBORO, Ark. – The FBI responded to the scene of an agent-involved shooting in Jonesboro Wednesday afternoon.

According to the FBI, no FBI agents are injured but one person died during a court-authorized law enforcement operation on Falls Street around 5 p.m.

“The scene is currently being processed by the FBI’s evidence response team who will be on-site for several hours. There is no threat to public safety at this time, but we are asking people to avoid the area,” FBI spokesperson Connor Hagan said. “An FBI Shooting Incident Review Team (SIRT) will handle the agent-involved shooting investigation. The SIRT will conduct a thorough, factual, and objective investigation of the events.”

This is a developing story