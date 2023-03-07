FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Central United Methodist Church in Fayetteville announced that it will split into three different churches following an “amicable reconciliation agreement.”

That agreement was also signed on March 5 by Christ Church of NWA, Inc.. It stated that the parties “have negotiated and agreed to an amicable resolution to fully and definitively end the Disaffiliation Process at Central.”

It also noted that Central wanted to “facilitate this departure in peace,” and said that the Methodist church agreed to make a $500,000 charitable contribution to Christ Church through a series of future payments until 2025. Central will pay an additional $250,000 if it sells its property within five years of the agreement.

The last Sunday under Central’s current pastoral leadership will be May 14, and the church’s four pastors will then be placed on paid leave through June 30. The two parties also agreed to a non-disparagement clause, in which they are prohibited from making “any oral or written statements about the other that are or could reasonably be interpreted to be of a negative or critical nature.”

Another term of the agreement stated that Central agrees to transfer ownership of a property at 205 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville to the newly-formed Genesis Church of Fayetteville. The agreement was signed by four pastors, two chairs of Central United Methodist Church, Inc., and two authorized representatives of the Central Wesleyan and United for Central advocacy groups.

In a letter from the executive team published on its website on February 23, Central said that, “In broad terms, this agreement allows for Central to remain a United Methodist congregation on Dickson Street while blessing and financially assisting the launch of a new evangelical independent Wesleyan congregation elsewhere in Fayetteville.”