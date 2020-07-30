Fayetteville Public Schools release parent survey results for back to school plan

by: Gary Gilbert

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Public Schools released the results of a back to school survey regarding learning options and other topics for the upcoming school year.

The survey indicated that enrollment is listed at 10,409 as of July 20.

According to the survey, 2,177 opted for a home campus virtual learning option. 5,656 opted for a traditional/blended/hybrid learning option. According to the survey, 357 say they plan to apply to Fayetteville Virtual Academy for their child.

The district says 79% of parents participated in the survey.

