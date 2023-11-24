UPDATE: Fayetteville police say that nine people were injured with eight being taken to the hospital to be treated for minor lacerations caused by flying debris.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police are investigating an incident in which a car crash crashed into OrangeTheory Fitness on Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m., according to the post. Around seven people sustained minor injuries due to broken glass with five being sent to a local hospital, according to FPD.

FPD says the initial investigation showed that the driver of the vehicle thought it was in reverse when it was in drive.

No arrests or citations have been issued and the investigation is ongoing, FPD says.

