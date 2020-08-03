Fayetteville business prepares for shorter Razorback football season amid COVID-19 pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In the South, football is king. Uncertainty about the Razorback football season could impact Fayetteville’s local economy.

Foghorn’s is a favorite for football fans, and Razorback game days typically provide a boost for the restaurant and bar.

“People still come out and watch the Razorbacks, because we have our true fans,” said Sarah Harrington, Foghorn’s general manager.

Harrington said she didn’t blink when hearing the Hogs will play only 10 games because COVID-19’s already limiting the number of patrons who can come into Foghorn’s.

“We already have such limited capacity, I don’t really feel like that’s going to super affect us anyways, just because you can’t really fit a whole lot of people in here right now,” Harrington said.

During recent subpar seasons, Foghorn’s and other local businesses have gotten a taste of what fewer fans feel like. Harrington said baseball’s been missed more this season than football.

“Not only because we’re right across the street because our baseball team does so well,” Harrington said.

Despite last week’s news, there’s still a chance football won’t happen. Mervin Jebaraj, a University of Arkansas economist, said this will affect sports bars, restaurants, hotels and travel destinations. Harrington said that regardless of what happens, Foghorn’s will continue to follow guidelines and put safety first.

“We take it one day at a time and hope for the best and kinda hope this stuff starts clearing out or at least there’s a vaccine so we can start opening back up a little bit,” Harrington said.