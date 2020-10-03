Fayetteville burglary turns into kidnapping and capital murder, suspect behind bars

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a burglary turned homicide from Saturday, October 3.

Fayetteville Police were called to a home around 1 a.m. to the 2500 block of W. Cornerstone for a burglary that involved a shooting. According to a police report, a 911 caller told dispatchers an unknown man was inside the home with a gun. While on the phone with dispatchers, gunshots could be heard in the background.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the suspect, Travis Trustin, 24, of Fayetteville being held down by friends of a gunshot victim in the backyard of the home where the 911 call was made. When officers entered the home they found a man dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Travis Trustin, 24

Before police were called to the scene, a friend of the victim saw Trustin with the gun inside the home and went inside thinking it was a friend. The man entered the home and was met by Trustin at gunpoint. Trustin held the man in the living room for about 30-minutes.

After 30 more minutes passed, residents and witnesses of the shooting arrived at the home. Police say they saw one of the victims inside with Trustin. The victim, now held at gunpoint, would not move or answer the locked front door.

The residents and witnesses then kicked in the back door to enter the home. Once inside, one person went into a bedroom and retrieved a gun then confronted Trustin while he was still holding a pistol.

According to the police report, Trustin then fired a shot at the victim holding the gun from the bedroom. The other people inside the home then tackled Trustin wrestled the gun away from him but during the struggle, the pistol then went off a few more times according to a witness inside the home.

When police arrived at the home they took Trustin to the Fayetteville police department for an interview.

During the interview with police, Trustin admitted going into the home on Cornerstone through an open garage door and said he then shut the garage door and went inside the home. Trustin told police a man arrived home so he held him at gunpoint. Trustin said someone kicked in the back door and pulled a rifle on him and he admitted he shot the person with a gun he found inside the home.

According to the police, during the interview, Trustin got up from his seat and started heading for the door. The police report says Trustin attempted to open and door and take off but was taken to the ground and handcuffed by officers at the station and was handcuffed.

Trustin was then taken to the Washington County Jail and booked in for capital murder, aggravated residential burglary and kidnapping. He’s also facing 2nd-degree escape for attempting to leave the interview room at the police station.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victim,” Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police said. “The investigation is ongoing.”

