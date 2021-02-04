Fayetteville becomes first city in United States awarded designation of Bike City by UCI

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Fayetteville has been awarded the designation of Bike City by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the world governing body of cycling.

The first city in the United States to be given a Bike City label by UCI, Fayetteville joins cities and regions around the world, such as Copenhagen and Paris, that have previously received the designation due to their commitment to developing cycling at all levels, from elite competition to the use of bikes for leisure and as a means of transportation.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan said, “I am thrilled and honored that Fayetteville has been named a UCI Bike City. This is a powerful affirmation of the work Fayetteville has done for decades – and continues doing – to make cycling accessible for everyone.

“I want to congratulate the other UCI Bike City designees and express my gratitude to UCI for giving us this incredible distinction. We are so proud to be the first city in the United States to achieve the UCI Bike City Label designation.”

The UCI Bike City label supports cities and regions that not only host major UCI cycling events but also invest in developing cycling through programs and infrastructure. The City of Fayetteville’s bicycle master plan, along with professional events like the Joe Martin Stage Race, FayetteCross and the future 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championships, helped the city receive its designation.

“The variety of cycling opportunities in and around our Fayetteville trails is one of the many reasons visitors come to Fayetteville year-round,” said Molly Rawn, CEO of Experience Fayetteville. “I am tremendously proud of our city’s long-standing commitment to cycling and am excited about the impact this recognition will have.”