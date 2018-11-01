Faulkner County Sheriff's Office Fights Crime Using Social Media Video

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark.- The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is crediting Facebook for a recent arrest.

Often, FCSO posts to Facebook, hoping the community will offer tips to help them track down suspects. This week, it worked.

The sheriff's office posted to social media, following a string of break-ins on Arkla Dock Road in the Danley Township that happened earlier this month.

The surveillance footage captures the suspect in action.

Not too long after the post, the tips came flooding in.

"Eighty-five percent of our tips is within days of me putting it out and investigators call me and they are like, 'Hey, I need you to put up an update. We got him, we've got this, we've got that," says Deputy Erin Stone with FCSO. "It's just things flowing in back-to-back."

FCSO says they have a person of interest in questioning and he could face multiple felony counts of Breaking and Entering.

The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office encourages you to check their Facebook page.