Fatal Accident in Faulkner County

Update (Jan. 1, 2019)-

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. - An Oklahoma woman is dead after an accident on U.S. Hwy. 65 near Greenbrier Monday afternoon.

According to a report released by Arkansas State Police, Dakota Scoggins, 26, of Mansfield, Okla., was killed.

In the report, investigators say Scoggins swerved to avoid a prior accident in the roadway, and the vehicle entered the oncoming lane.

According to the report, another vehicle hit the passenger side of Scoggins' vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was injured, according to the report.

Investigators say the roads were wet at the time of the crash.

Original Story (Dec. 31, 2018)-

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. - State Police were at the scene of a fatal accident on U.S. Hwy 65 just three miles south of State Hwy 287, according to a report released just before 1 p.m.

All lanes were closed at the time of the accident.

No further information has been released.

Correction: We previously reported from the Arkansas Department of Transportation that there was a fatal accident in Pulaski County on I-30 near exit 133. ARDOT now says there wasn't a fatal accident.