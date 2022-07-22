CHICOT COUNTY, Ark. – The family of a woman killed in a bus crash near Dermott earlier this year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Earlier this week, 65-year-old Regina Jackson’s family filed suit in Chicot County Circuit Court.

The collision occurred between a C.B. King Memorial School bus and an 18-wheeler on June 6th.

Five people died in the crash, including Jackson, who was on the C.B. King bus.

J.B. Hunt Transport and C.B. King Memorial School are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

According to court documents, Jackson’s family is alleging negligence on the part of the driver of the C.B. King bus, Susan Kennedy, and the driver of the J.B. Hunt-owned 18-wheeler, Charles Fowler.

The 18-wheeler was traveling south on U.S. Highway 65 near the Highway 35 intersection when the westbound C.B. King bus attempted to cross over the Highway 65 southbound lanes.

The police report said Kennedy failed to yield as the 18-wheeler approached, causing J.B. Hunt’s truck to crash into the side of the van.

The family is seeking damages for pain, suffering, and mental anguish.

Damages for funeral expenses, medical expenses, and other damages are also listed.

Jackson’s sister Leemarie Barney and nephew Lucan Hargraves are the plaintiffs.

They are represented by the Brad Hendrix Law Firm.

The suit requests a jury trial, no trial date has been set at this point.