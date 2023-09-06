NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As fall approaches, a statewide cleanup effort is working to keep the Natural State clean and beautiful.

That is the focus of the Great Arkansas Cleanup, a litter prevention and beautification effort hosted by Keep Arkansas Beautiful.

The fall clean-up season officially kicked off Wednesday morning at Riverview Park, with volunteers ready to spend the next two months hosting recycling drives, litter prevention and other clean-up events.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders helped launch this fall’s efforts, saying the push is much more than just picking up trash.

“It is something that not only helps make our state better but frankly, it helps us preserve one of the things that makes Arkansas so special and unique in the first place,” Sanders said. “We’re not the Natural State for no reason… It’s probably one of the largest volunteer efforts we have anywhere in the state of Arkansas that has such a massive impact in all 75 counties.”

This year, there are estimated to be some 600 events hosted across the state with upwards of 18,000 volunteers. The economic impact based on the work done in that two-month time could surpass $5 million.

Events begin Sept. 9 and run through the end of October.

To find or host an event, visit Keep Arkansas Beautiful’s website.