CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — What sounded like a gunshot caused chaos at a Clarksville Walmart this afternoon.

Clarksville Police said a defective bicycle tire exploded in the store around 4 p.m. People inside the store at the time thought it was a gun shot.

Multiple agencies responded to the call and everyone inside the store was evacuated. Police said the store was cleared and there was never a gunshot — just that defective bicycle tire.