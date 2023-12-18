LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Entergy is warning Arkansas customers that scammers have become more active recently.

The utility company offered several precautions consumers can use to spot a bill-payment scam and stay safe:

Entergy will never call and demand immediate payment over the phone.

The only website for bill paying is MyEntergy.com .

. An Entergy representative will never show up at your door unannounced.

If a customer thinks they may have been a victim to a scam, the company offered these solutions:

Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak with a customer service representative.

Call your bank or financial institution.

Call the authorities: Local police, the Attorney General’s Office, the Better Business Bureau or the Federal Trade Commission.

Entergy adds that if the scammer is nearby or a customer is in danger, call 911.

The utility has other tips on its #StopScams website, including details on types of scams and how customers can be sure they are not being scammed at Entergy.com/Scams.