LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Entergy is warning Arkansas customers that scammers have become more active recently.
The utility company offered several precautions consumers can use to spot a bill-payment scam and stay safe:
- Entergy will never call and demand immediate payment over the phone.
- The only website for bill paying is MyEntergy.com.
- An Entergy representative will never show up at your door unannounced.
If a customer thinks they may have been a victim to a scam, the company offered these solutions:
- Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak with a customer service representative.
- Call your bank or financial institution.
- Call the authorities: Local police, the Attorney General’s Office, the Better Business Bureau or the Federal Trade Commission.
Entergy adds that if the scammer is nearby or a customer is in danger, call 911.
The utility has other tips on its #StopScams website, including details on types of scams and how customers can be sure they are not being scammed at Entergy.com/Scams.