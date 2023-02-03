LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Entergy Arkansas sent out an announcement warning customers of a recent text scam.

In a tweet posted Wednesday, officials informed customers that text messages about rolling power outages were not sent by the company.

The announcement was made during the ice storm that left three rounds of freezing rain and sleet across Arkansas.

Officials warned customers not to click the link inside the message, calling it a phishing ploy.

According to PowerOutages, there are currently more than 53,000 Arkansas customers without power. Though thousands are without lights, company officials are warning customers to stay aware of the scam.