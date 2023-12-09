CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — A local lawmaker is calling on Little Rock to help poultry farmers across Arkansas after a distribution company abruptly shut its doors.

According to a Carroll County poultry farmer, Cooks Venture shut down in late November.

That left farmers with over 1 million chickens and nowhere to send them for processing. Now those birds will all have to be euthanized. It’s unclear what will happen after all the birds are put down.

State Senator Bryan King, District 28, sent a formal letter to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ office on Friday requesting an emergency declaration.

He said the economic and environmental impacts of the situation warrant such a declaration.

Poultry farmer Dustin Maybee said losing the profit from this contract could cost him everything.

“I think the state should step up and take over and make sure that this runs as smoothly as possible and that payments are made to help get these people compensated and the situation taken care of,” said King. “That’s why I feel like the state should step in and take over.”

“I’m going to try my best to keep my farm but after this, with the breach of contract with Cooks Venture, I will probably end up losing my farm,” said Maybee.

In a letter to Maybee, Cooks Venture Chief Operating Officer Tim Singleton notified him that they would be removing all birds at their cost.

In his letter to Gov. Sanders, King cited environmental issues and disease concerns after euthanizing the chickens as additional reasons for the state to step in.

Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward responded to King’s emergency declaration request saying, “Because the proper role of government does not include state assumption of private debts, your request has been respectfully declined.”

Ward continued by saying that poultry farmers and production are integral to Arkansas’s success but the request that the government “‘provide full compensation’ to ‘any entity related [to the

closing of Cooks Venture, Inc.]’ goes beyond the scope of appropriate state action.”

Ward also mentioned that the state cannot “assume responsibility” simply because the company has experienced financial distress.”

