CLEVELAND COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management said Highway 79 near Kingsland in Cleveland County is shut down while authorities deal with a gas leak.

ADEM Public Information LaTresha Woodruff Officer said the Arkansas Department of Transportation received reports of the leak around 10:30 a.m.

Woodruff noted that state police in the area said a tree fell and ruptured a natural gas line. She also said no injuries have been reported.

She went on to say that crews from the Kingland Fire Department and the Cleveland County Road Department are currently still working on the scene.

Woodruff said state police in the area have let residents know about the issue but that as of the time this story was published there was no evacuation.