Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas personnel to assist with power restoration in Mississippi

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas line workers are heading to Mississippi to assist in getting power back for portions of the state.

The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas have dispatched 51 line workers and equipment to assist Central Electric Power Association of Carthage, Miss., Southwest Electric Power Association of Lorman, Miss. and Yazoo Valley Electric Power Association of Yazoo City, Miss. with power restoration efforts in the aftermath of this week’s severe winter weather.

Crews from Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative of Ozark, Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (AECI) of Little Rock, First Electric Cooperative of Jacksonville, Petit Jean Electric Cooperative of Clinton and Southwest Arkansas Electric Cooperative of Texarkana will provide construction and repair assistance.

Many of the crews that are headed to work in Mississippi dealt with power outages in Arkansas earlier this week.

The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas comprise 17 electric distribution cooperatives; Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (AECI), a Little Rock-based cooperative that provides services to the distribution cooperatives; and Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp. (AECC), a generation and transmission cooperative.

The distribution cooperatives provide electricity to approximately 500,000 homes, farms and businesses in Arkansas and surrounding states.