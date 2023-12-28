MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. – An earthquake in northeast Arkansas was upgraded to a 3.8 magnitude, according to officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Officials with the United States Geological Survey reported the earthquake east of Jonesboro around 11:46 a.m. Wednesday.

ARDOT officials said that bridge inspectors were deployed to the epicenter to check for damage, but no damage was found, and no injuries were reported.

Images from the Arkansas Department of Transportation

Wednesday’s earthquake is the biggest earthquake reported in the state this year.