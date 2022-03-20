DUMAS, Ark. – Leaders across Arkansas are sending their thoughts and prayers to the residents of Dumas following a shooting at a car show Saturday night that left one person dead and more than 20 others, including many children, injured.

In a tweet, U.S. Senator John Boozman asked for prayers for the victims of the gunfire and for the first responders who assisted them.

He also said that the people responsible for the violence “will be held accountable.”

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton tweeted that “the hearts of Arkansans from across the state are with the people of Dumas” and said that God would provide “comfort to the victims and their families.”

Cotton also praised the Arkansas State Police for their work on the case.

Representative French Hill posted that his “thoughts are with everyone impacted by the shooting last night in Dumas.”

Arkansas Lt. Governor Tim Griffin sent prayers to the “entire Dumas community” and thanked law enforcement officers who responded to help.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson issued a tweet decrying the careless display of violence, stating “The shooting spree in Dumas last night at a community family event represents a total disregard of the value of life. We have at least 20 shooting victims and at least 18 who have been hospitalized. Several children have been sent to the hospital as well.”

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge tweeted that she is praying for the families who have faced “senseless violence in Dumas.” She also expressed support for law enforcement, stating “May God continue to help our law enforcement ensure that justice is swiftly served.”