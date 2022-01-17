Duggar sisters privacy lawsuit settlement conference set for February

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Western District of Arkansas Federal Court announced that the parties involved in the Duggar sisters invasion of privacy lawsuit have scheduled a settlement conference meeting for February 10 at 9 a.m.

A court document states that “each party shall provide a concise, confidential settlement statement NO LATER THAN ONE WEEK PRIOR TO THE SCHEDULED CONFERENCE.”

In December, the court announced that the trial would be heard some time during a two-week period beginning on April 18, 2022. The parties were also ordered to attend a Settlement Conference with Magistrate Judge Christy D. Comstock by no later than February 18, 2022. She will preside over the February 10 conference.

If no settlement is reached, both parties must provide pretrial disclosures and depositions to be used at trial by March 14, 2022. Any Motions in Limine must be filed on or before March 28, 2022. Responses must be filed within seven days after that.

Each side must also provide the court with a single-page document outlining their overview of the case by April 4, 2022. Final witness and exhibit lists are also due on that date.

The original lawsuit was filed on May 18, 2017, alleging a number of legal causes of action against a host of defendants. The legal claims have been narrowed down, as has the pool of defendants.

The claims, now made against remaining defendants Maj. Rick Hoyt of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Ernest Cate, Springdale city attorney and former Police Chief Kathy O’Kelley are made under Arkansas law for outrage, invasion of privacy by intrusion upon seclusion and invasion of privacy by public disclosure of private facts, according to a court filing.

The first trial date in December, 2021, was postponed because it conflicted with the child pornography trial of the sisters’ brother, Joshua Duggar. He was found guilty on two counts and is facing up to 20 years in prison and $250K in fines for each count.