Driver accused of killing Officer Kevin Apple pleads not guilty to capital murder

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The driver accused of hitting Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple with a vehicle in July has pleaded not guilty to capital murder.

Shawna Cash, 22, entered a not guilty plea to all charges on September 15. Her next court appearance will be in December.

Cash is charged with capital murder, escape, fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental operations and reckless driving.

The passenger in the vehicle, Elijah Andazola, also entered a not guilty plea. His next court appearance will be on October 4.

Apple, a 23-year veteran of law enforcement who served with the Pea Ridge Police Department for three years, was killed at a local gas station after attempting to stop a car that was being pursued by the Rogers Police Department.