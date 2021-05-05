Domestic disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting in Prairie Grove

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A domestic disturbance led to an officer, and a man at the Prairie Grove home police responded to, being injured.

According to Captain Jeffrey O’Brien, officers responded to West Thurman Street at 8:32 p.m. Tuesday night.

Capt. O’Brien said gunfire was exchanged and a male officer was shot and sent to the hospital. He did not know where the officer was shot or the extent of his injuries.

Nicholas Colbert, 42, who lived at the home police responded to, was taken into custody in response to the incident.

Colbert suffered unknown injuries related to the officer-involved shooting, Obrien said, and was taken to the hospital prior to the Washington County Jail.

Prairie Grove Police expect to have an update on the Officer’s condition Wednesday morning.