LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The international supermarket chain ALDI is preparing to open a Batesville location in late August.

Representatives of the chain said the Batesville store will open at 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 24. The store will continue to be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag with popular ALDI products and a gift card. Shoppers may also enter a sweepstake running through Aug. 27 for a $500 ALDI gift card.

Products include organic produce delivered daily, a large cheese selection and a broad food selection including gluten-free and plant-based offerings. ALDI has a lot of store-brand items that are available at lower-than-typical prices.

Online shopping and curbside pickup is also offered.

Aldi was founded in 1946 by German brothers Theo and Karl Albrecht, who took over their mother’s store in Essen. The chain operates over 10,000 stores in 20 countries. In the U.S., Aldi has close to 2,000 store locations in 36 states, 1,000 of them opening in the past decade.