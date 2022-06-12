COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – An Arkansan is among the 31 individuals expected to face charges of conspiring to riot after being arrested in Idaho.

22-year-old Devin Wayne Center of Fayetteville was among those detained.

His bail was set at $300.00 for the misdemeanor charge.

A U-Haul van filled with men in white masks and similar attire was detained by police on Garden Ave. off of Northwest Blvd., just a block away from the 6th annual Pride in the Park event Saturday.

Couer d’Alene police confirmed at a press briefing that 31 individuals were within the U-Haul, coming from numerous states including Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Illinois, South Dakota, Virginia, Utah, Colorado, Texas, Arkansas, and Wyoming.

Those in the van were equipped with with shields and riot gear, and at least one had smoke grenades.

In the briefing, police say they received several tips from the community over the course of the week of potential threats, necessitating the heavy police presence from several agencies in the downtown Coeur d’Alene area.

A phone call was received around 1:30 Saturday afternoon from a concerned citizen who claimed they saw around 20 people wearing masks jump into the back of a U-Haul, looking like ‘a little army.’

Around 10 minutes later, the vehicle was pulled over in a traffic stop, and the 31 people were arrested.

Interviews have not been conducted. More detailed information about intent and motives is unlikely to come before Monday.

As of Saturday night, all 31 names of those arrested at Northwest Blvd and W. Garden Ave on June 11, 2022 were listed on the Kootenai County Jail roster, including Patriot Front Founder Thomas Ryan Rousseau.

The full list of those arrested:

BOYCE, JARED MICHAEL BRENNER, NATHAN DAVID BROWN, COLTON MICHAEL BUSTER, JOSIAH DANIEL BUSTER, MISHAEL JOSHUA CENTER, DEVIN WAYNE CORIO, DYLAN CARTER DURHAM, WINSTON WORTH GARLAND, GARRET JOSEPH HANEY, BRANDEN MITCHEL JESSOP, RICHARD JACOB JOHNSON, JAMES MICHAEL JOHNSON, JAMES JULIUS MORAN, CONNOR PATRICK MORRIS, KIERAN PADRAIG NORMAN, LAWRENCE ALEXANDER OLEARY, JUSTIN MICHAEL PRUITT, CAMERON KATHAN RANKIN, FORREST CLARK ROUSSEAU, THOMAS RYAN RYAN, CONOR JAMES SIMPSON, SPENCER THOMAS SISENSTEIN, ALEXANDER NICHOLAI SMITH, DEREK JOSEPH TABLER, DAKOTA RAY TUCKER, STEVEN DERRICK VAN HORN, WESLEY EVAN WAGNER, MITCHELL FREDERICK WHITFIELD, NATHANIEL TAYLOR WHITSOM, GRAHAM JONES WHITTED, ROBERT BENJAMIN

“They came to riot downtown,” Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said at a news conference.

Conspiracy to riot is a misdemeanor.

While the groups affiliations have not been explicitly confirmed, police say they suspect ties to a group called the Patriot Front due to insignia on their uniforms.

Arraignments are expected to take place Monday.