Dermott mother arrested after child found dead in home

DERMOTT, Ark. – A mother in Dermott has been arrested and is now facing a charge of abuse of a corpse.

According to investigators, 39-year-old Betty Adams was arrested on Monday afternoon after Dermott police discovered her 12-year-old child dead inside a bedroom of her home.

The body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab where the manner and cause of death are being determined.

The investigation is ongoing with special agents with the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division hoping to learn when the death originally happened.