Deputies searching for Jackson County teens missing after weekend trip

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. – Jackson County authorities are searching for two teens who they say went missing after leaving for a day trip Saturday morning.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Ashley Darlene Walls and 18-year-old Matthew Allen Morrison left a rural area in Jackson County around 11:30 a.m. and no one has seen them since.

Investigators said phone records indicate that the pair’s phones were active somewhere between the Jackson County/Woodruff County line in Arkansas and Poplar Bluff, Missouri, early Sunday morning.

Deputies said the two were last seen wearing Newport High School-themed clothing and driving in a 2005 silver Chevrolet Trailblazer with handicapped license plates.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ashley Darlene Walls and Matthew Allen Morrison is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 870-523-5842.