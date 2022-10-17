LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Deputies in Stone County are asking for the public’s help in finding a 75-year-old man who has not been seen since Sunday.

According to the Arkansas State Police, Danny Joe Archer was last seen around 11 a.m. near the sewage treatment facility located at 337 Eagle Point Road in Mountain View.

Investigators described Archer as a white man standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds with short gray hair, blue eyes and a light complexion.

He was last seen wearing a plaid button-up shirt, jeans, a gray jacket and a gray Nike hat. Authorities believe he may be traveling in a green 2007 Dodge Caravan with Arkansas license 288PER.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Danny Joe Archer is asked to call the Stone County Sheriff’s Office at 870-269-3825.