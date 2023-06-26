LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Monday that Arkansas would receive more than $1 billion to deploy reliable high-speed internet across the state.

The program, from the DOC’s National Telecommunication and Information Administration, would provide $1,024,303,993 to the Natural State from the $42.45 billion nationwide Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program.

Officials said the program would address the 215,621 homes and businesses in Arkansas that lack access to high-speed internet. The BEAD funding will be used to deploy or upgrade high-speed internet networks. If there is funding remaining after network expansion goals are met, those funds can be used for things like training and workforce development./

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said the funding was vital for life in Arkansas.

“Being able to connect to a reliable and affordable Internet connection is an absolute necessity, whether it’s accessing healthcare, work, or an education,” she said. “But right now, nearly one in 10 Arkansas households lack access to a high-speed Internet connection.”

The NTIA said eligible entities would receive formal notice of allocation on June 30. After receiving formal notice, the entities may submit a proposal to use the funds.

Once a proposal is approved, which will take place on a rolling basis, access to up to 20% of the funds will be possible, officials said.

To see more information on the BEAD program or how other states were allocated funds, head to InternetForAll.gov.